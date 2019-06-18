With his adorable little girl, Dream, turning three in November, Rob Kardashian is relishing fatherhood and is ready to “take control” of his life and health, a source tells ET.

The 32-year-old reality star is said to have realized the importance of maintaining health and fitness since he became a dad and took to social media on Monday to share the first day of his new regime.

“Day 1 all good 💪💪🤰🏻🤰🏻🖖🖖,” he captioned a photo of his view from the gym.

“Rob’s main priority has always been his daughter, Dream, and that’s the main reason he’s back in the gym,” a source tells ET. “Rob has struggled with staying healthy, but since Dream was born, he’s realized how much more important it is for him to get back into the gym and eating healthy.”

“Rob is now in a very good place and ready to take control of his life again when it comes to fitness and a healthy lifestyle,” the source adds.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has faced challenges with his health and weight over the years, but in January, a source told ET he was “happier” and “getting healthier” while focusing on fatherhood.

Meanwhile, little Dream has been hanging with her superstar uncle, Kanye West, with Rob sharing a cute snap of the two in a café on Twitter on Monday.

“Best picture ever 😭😍 @KimKardashian,” he wrote.

See more on the Kardashians below.

