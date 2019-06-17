MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: Ray J’s Wife Reacts to Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Joke by Flipping Off the Camera
Zachary Levi hosted this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, and while the Shazam star's charismatic charm carried the show, there was one joke in his monologue that didn't go over very well with singer Ray J and his wife, Princess Love.
After sharing a compliment with Sandra Bullock -- who went on to win the first award of the night for Best Scream for her role in Bird Box -- Levi called attention the artist-turned-reality star, whom he referred to as "America’s other sweetheart," and gave a shout-out to his reality show, Love & Hip Hop.
The cameras cut to Ray J and Princess sitting and smiling in the audience, before cutting back to Levi, who quipped, "Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman."
The joke -- which was an admittedly dated callback to the star's infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian, released in 2007 -- was met with a round of shocked "oh"s from the audience, but Princess had a slightly stronger response, immediately flipping off the awards show cameras with both hands.
“I had to, I’m sorry," Levi said, before appearing to acknowledge that the joke may have worked better in the writer's room than in real life, adding, "It was collectively a great idea."
However, Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the joke. Reactions ranged from those who felt the joke was in poor taste to those who just couldn't believe how awkward the whole thing was, to those who legitimately loved the drama and the comedy of the whole fiasco.
Ray J and Kardashian dated for three years, from 2003 to 2006. Their infamous tape, which was filmed in 2004, leaked a year after their split. Ray J tied the knot with his wife in August 2016.
Check out the video below for more on the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
RELATED CONTENT:
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List
Tiffany Haddish Praises 'Trailblazer' BFF Jada Pinkett Smith at MTV Movie & TV Awards
'Love & Hip Hop' Cast on MTV Movie & TV Awards Win After Johnny Bananas Crashes Their Speech (Exclusive)
Related Gallery