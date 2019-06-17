When Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta took home the award for Reality Royalty at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday, the win took everyone by surprise, including the cast themselves.

After beating out fellow nominees including The Bachelor, Jersey Shore, Vanderpump Rules and The Challenge, the stars of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta -- including Lil Scrappy, Bambi, Karlie Redd and Spice -- spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the big win.

"I almost want to cry right now, because I can't believe," Redd said. "We've been getting a lot of haters on the show. a lot of people talking… they talk a lot of s**t about us. We got a lot of haters, but to finally get recognized, the recognition for one day [is great]."

"The reality is we never really thought we were going to win," Lil Scrappy added. "We didn't write a speech, we were so shocked, we were on stage, we didn't know where to go."

"But it's a great accomplishment," he added. "We're so happy, we're excited."

One moment that almost marred the incredible moment came when The Challenge star Johnny Bananas reportedly stormed the stage by surprise, took the mic and delivered a speech as if The Challenge had won the category. The moment was cut out of the final broadcast, but still made headlines after it happened.

"The dude came out trying to Kanye us," Lil Scrappy joked to Redd, who said she didn't really realize what had happened.

"I feel like they put in a lot of work too," Lil Scrappy said of The Challenge cast, "but we beat they a**."

On Monday, Bananas addressed a report on the incident -- which occurred onstage at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, when the event was filmed -- that also compared his actions to those of Kanye West when he took the mic from Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

"Checkmate @kanyewest ♟ #MrStealYoAward #MTVAwards," Bananas tweeted, before the show aired and it became clear that his actions were not part of the broadcast.

For more on the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, check out the video below.

