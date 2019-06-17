MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: Watch ET Live on the Red Carpet

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are here!

The best and brightest of the year's television and movies will be celebrated at the awards show airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV on Monday, and ET's got you covered with all the highlights.

ET Live will be right here with an hour of pre-show red carpet coverage from the awards show, which taped at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. We were with host Zachary Levi on the red carpet, as well as celebs like Bachelor Colton Underwood, the Stranger Things Kids, the stars of The Hills: New Beginnings, Vanderpump Rules and more -- and backstage with some of the night's biggest winners.

Stay tuned for all the excitement at 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. PT, and see more on the MTV Movie & TV Awards in the video below.

