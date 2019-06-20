Evelyn Lozada is explaining some flirty tweets!

The 43-year-old Basketball Wives star stopped by Power 105.1 FM's Breakfast Club on Thursday and revealed that her flirty Twitter exchange with Rob Kardashian was the result of a bet with the 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The tweet exchange in question, which has since been deleted, began when Lozada wrote, "Rob Kardashian has a big sausage." Kardashian responded to the tweet, writing, "And you a squirter."

"I knew that was gonna come up today," Lozada said with a laugh when the online conversation was brought up.

"I have never seen his sausage," she said. "It just really started off as a bet. Like, I was dared and I take dares seriously. I'm like, 'Don't dare me 'cause I'll tweet something crazy.'"

Lozada added that she and Kardashian are "cool" but "never went on a date," before explaining the origins of the back-and-forth on Twitter.

"I feel like he's an amazing father, you know. And I wished him a happy Father's Day. And I said... 'Happy Father's Day big d**k Rob,'" Lozada recalled of Kardashian's relationship with his 2-year-old daughter, Dream. "And he was like, 'Oh, thank you! I bet you won't say that to the world.'"

"I said, 'Don't play with me, 'cause I would.' He was like, 'No you won't.' And that's what ended up happening," she continued of Kardashian, who's also recently been flirting online with Natti Natasha. "So it was really just, you know, I took a bet too serious."

Despite their lack of a romantic relationship, Lozada praised Kardashian's recent return to the gym and confirmed that she "would go on a date with Rob."

"I think Rob is a nice guy. I really, really do," she said. "I feel like he has potential for greatness and I hope he really keeps kicking a** in the gym because I think he's a nice looking man."

Lozada isn't the only one supporting Kardashian's gym adventures! Earlier this week, a source told ET that his famous family is standing by his side too.

"For years, the sisters and [his mom] Kris have wanted Rob to find comfort in his body again, but quickly realized the more they pushed onto him, the more he took a step back," the source said. "The family has allowed Rob time to process his own emotions regarding his health and wanting to put the best foot forward for [his daughter] Dream, and they're extremely happy he's decided to get back into the gym and eating healthier."

"The sisters and Kris have offered support as well as anything he needs," the source added. "At the end of the day, everyone wants healthy and happy Rob back."

Watch the video below for more on Kardashian.

