Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!

The makeup mogul turns 22 years old on Saturday, and the youngest self-made billionaire ever has plenty to celebrate. Kylie is spending her birthday weekend in Italy, a source tells ET, and she was snapped boarding a plane on Tuesday with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

While 21 was definitely a big year for Kylie, 22 is set to be an even bigger year for the reality star, judging by the way both her business ventures and her personal life have been going. Read on for why this is shaping up to be a great year for Kylie.

Her ultra-successful business is only expanding:

Forbes officially crowned Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire ever in March, and although the title caused some controversy -- particularly the "self-made" part, given her famous family -- it's undeniable that Kylie's success with Kylie Cosmetics has been astounding. The magazine notes that she has a net worth of $1 billion.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Kylie told the magazine about how well her makeup line has done. "But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."

And Kylie is showing no signs of stopping. She launched a skincare line in May and appears to now be eyeing a foray into making her own booze. TMZ reported in June that Kylie has applied for trademarks for "Kylie" and "Kylie Jenner" to use on "spirits, liquor, wine, alcohol cocktail mixes, prepared wine cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktail bases, energy sports drinks, smoothies, beers," as well as "restaurants, bars and cocktail lounges."

"Kylie Baby and "Kylie Hair" are also trademarks she filed for earlier this year.

Her relationship with Travis Scott is only getting stronger:

The romance is still very much alive between Kylie and 28-year-old Travis. On Monday, Kylie took to Instagram to show off a room full of roses ahead of her birthday thanks to her beau.

"My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭," she wrote.

A source told ET last month that the bond between Kylie and Travis is stronger than ever right now, as the two have already "discussed marriage" and "their future together."

"Travis has told friends how much he loves Kylie and wants to propose, but he wants to do it the right way," the source said at the time. "Travis doesn't want to rush the process."

She has the support of her trusted besties:

Although Kylie lost her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, earlier this year thanks to a cheating scandal involving her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and Khloe's now ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, Kylie still has a tight-knit group of gal pals to lean on. In July, she took her closest girlfriends on a lavish trip to Turks and Caicos on a private jet in celebration of the launch of Kylie Skin, sparing no expense.

The group included her longtime pal Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, as well as Sofia Richie.

... And a possible reconciliation between Kylie and Jordyn isn't off the table. In June, a source told ET that Kylie hasn't ruled out a friendship with Jordyn in the future.

"Kylie is open to having a relationship with Jordyn Woods again, but is cautious," the source said. "She's in a tough place because Jordyn was Kylie's best friend and rock for a very long time, but Kylie is loyal to her sister, Khloe."

"As of now, the girls aren't hanging out and they aren't nearly as close as they once were, but both girls are hoping in the future they can be friends," the source added. "Probably not as close as they once were, but figuring out what works for them."

In July, Jordyn told Cosmopolitan U.K. that she still has love for Kylie despite all the drama.

"I love her. That's my homie," Jordyn said of Kylie. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

She is kinder to herself after learning a lot this year:

Kylie has been open about struggling with anxiety, and in a heartfelt Instagram post in July, she shared a message with her fans that showed just how far she's come.

"I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," she wrote. "Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes. My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go."

"We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves," she added. "Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny."

Looks like Kylie is definitely on a healthier path after a milestone year!

She's got the working mom thing down:

Kylie became a mom last February, and this year, she was candid about figuring it all out when it comes to balancing work and mom duties. In June, she shared a video on what a typical day was like for her, acknowledging that sometimes her plans change depending on her adorable daughter Stormi's needs.

"I said that I was going to start this vlog a lot earlier, but I slept with Stormi last night. She woke me up at 6, wouldn't stop crying," she admitted, sharing that Stormi was now asleep. "It wasn't the time to grab my camera and start filming."

Later, she takes Stormi into the office with her and handles her business like a boss.

In March, Kylie Instagrammed a sweet photo of her kissing her baby girl.

"This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman i can be. #InternationalWomensDay," she wrote.

In July, Kylie talked about her life changing now that she's a mom.

"When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she's done for me," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."

And while her business just keeps thriving, Kylie still makes sure to spend plenty of quality time with Stormi.

She and her sisters are closer than ever and raising their babies together:

Kylie and her older siblings will always have one another's backs, and their bond is only getting closer as they age. For example, Kylie's loyalty to Khloe never wavered throughout Khloe's cheating scandal earlier this year, which was especially difficult given that Jordyn has been Kylie's best friend since childhood.

In March, a source told ET, "Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe. ... Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness."

The Kardashians have stuck together throughout their various dramas, but their bonds have taken on a new deeper level these days thanks to Khloe and Kim also having 1-year-old daughters, True and Chicago, respectively. The sisters have affectionately dubbed True, Chicago and Stormi "the triplets."

Aside from getting to be moms raising their daughters together, Kylie also frequently collaborates with her sisters on their business ventures, such as her upcoming KKW X KYLIE perfume with Kim. Kim recently shared a picture of herself and Kylie matching in eye-popping jumpsuits in honor of National Sister Day.

Are a wedding and baby No. 2 coming soon?!:

Although Kylie was snapped carrying what appeared to be a wedding dress en route to Italy on Tuesday, a source tells ET that "she's definitely not getting married on this trip."

However, the source noted that "Kylie and Travis are doing great and are happy and very much in love and that a wedding one day is definitely in the cards."

Last month, a source told ET that the couple definitely want to give Stormi some siblings.

"Kylie and Travis have talked about having more children," the source said. "[They] both want to have more kids."

Clearly, having more children has been on Kylie's mind for a while. In February, she whipped her fans into a frenzy when she Instagrammed a picture of her and Travis and captioned it, "baby #2?," before later debunking pregnancy rumors in the comments.

But in Kylie's sweet birthday message for Travis in April, she again referenced having more children with him.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one," she wrote. "I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f**k around and have another baby. 🤪"

In March, Kylie told Interview magazine that she always wanted to be a young mother.

"I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child," she said. "She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better. The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her."

For more on Kylie and Travis' relationship, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Not Getting Married on Upcoming Trip, Source Says

Travis Scott Showers Kylie Jenner With a Room Full of Roses Ahead of Her 22nd Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Rock Sexy Matching Bodysuits for National Sisters Day

Related Gallery