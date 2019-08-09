Kylie Jenner is giving back on her birthday.

Saturday marks the makeup mogul's 22nd birthday and the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics collection. Ahead of its big release, Jenner announced that she is partnering with Ellen DeGeneres to host a nationwide search to find people around the U.S. who are "doing incredible things for their families, friends, and their communities."

"So while I was developing my @KylieCosmetics birthday collection this year, I decided that the best way I can celebrate is to help other people, and give back in a big way!" Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her glittery, money-themed products. The self-made billionaire also shared how people can nominate others, as well as themselves.

Jenner's Kylie's 22nd Birthday Collection features a slew of new products, including a Jelly Kylighter, face primer, liquid eyeliner and pressed body glow. When Jenner first teased the collection, however, she received backlash from fans who thought she was flaunting her wealth and riches.

Meanwhile, Jenner, along with boyfriend Travis Scott and her family and friends, have been celebrating her upcoming birthday in Italy. Stormi's parents were seen packing on the PDA during a romantic dinner date on Thursday night.

For more on Jenner's birthday collection and fans' reactions, watch the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Take 18 Shots and Do Their Makeup: Watch!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pack on the PDA While Enjoying Date Night in Italy

Kylie Jenner Faces Major Backlash Over New Money-Themed Collection

Related Gallery