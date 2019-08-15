Kylie Jenner has been living her best life during her European birthday trip!

The makeup mogul celebrated her 22nd birthday in Italy with her family, boyfriend Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi. While she's been relaxing on expensive yachts, strolling the streets of Italy and France and enjoying the sights and food, Jenner has also been wearing the most fabulous ensembles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off her special day on August 10 donning a marvelous hot pink feathered mini dress by The Attico, which she paired with highlighter yellow Sorella sunglasses and a blinged-out diamond necklace.

Additionally, Jenner also stunned in a white feathered creation by Oscar de la Renta. The one-shoulder dress featured a high-low skirt and small train.

The following day, the birthday gal opted for a Loewe striped wrap shirt dress, which she paired with a white Jacquemus leather pouch belt.

For her sunbathing day on the yacht, Jenner wore a multi-colored floral Christian Dior bathing suit with a matching wrap. She accessorized with white oversized Solight1 gradient shield Dior sunglasses, Jenny Birth hoop earrings, Martha Calvo bangles and a Celine chain bracelet.

One of her chicest looks yet came on August 12 when she wore a blue denim TLZ L'FEMME ruched mini-dress and paired it with white Chanel sneakers. What was even cuter, was that she matched with her daughter, Stormi.

On August 13, she flaunted her figure in an itty bitty little blue bikini.

When she traveled over to the south of France, Jenner donned a flirty floral Guygu Ay Collection corset dress with Bottega Veneta white slides, an Hermes bag and Gucci shades.

And on August 15, she rocked her body in a lime green cut-out one-piece Reina Olga bathing suit.

Expect even more sensational outfits from the self-made billionaire as the days go by. For more on her birthday getaway, watch below.

