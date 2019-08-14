Kylie Jenner Jumps Off Mega Yacht During Family Vacation -- Watch!

Kylie Jenner and her famous family are living it up!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently kicking back in Italy alongside her daughter, Stormi, and boyfriend, Travis Scott. The gang are tooling around the Mediterranean in a gigantic yacht, which the makeup mogul decided to jump off of -- and the whole thing was caught on video.

In one clip, Kylie can be seen bracing herself before jumping off the highest platform of the vessel and splashing far below. And she wasn't alone in taking this literal plunge. Travis also took a leap from their yacht, making for another jaw-dropping video. Joining them on this European getaway are Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kylie also posted a video that appears to show Corey making the massive leap as well. In the comments section, he wrote, "U have to add that we jumped 71ft Lol. Not bad."

The 22-year-old reality TV star celebrated her birthday over the weekend with loads of flower arrangements, balloons and cocktails as social media was flooded with touching messages from friends and family. Since then, she's posted photos of herself lounging on the yacht's deck, the snacks they're enjoying and some of their pit stops during the trip.

On Tuesday, Kylie posted a few photos of her and Stormi while checking out the Isle of Capri in matching blue, ruffled dresses. Although these two are known for their twinning moments, this look is arguably among their best looks.

Corey and Kris have also shared photos and videos from the trip, including one of the momager and her granddaughter checking out one of the region's scenic destinations.

Check out Kylie's giant leap up above.

