Khloe Kardashian didn't feel great after downing 10 shots with her younger sister.

Last week, Kylie Jenner released a new YouTube video in honor of her 22nd birthday, during which, to celebrate the occasion, she and Khloe did a drunk makeup tutorial complete with 18 shots of tequila.

Following the epic video Khloe opened up about the experience on Twitter, telling one fan, "I don’t remember half way through soooooooo lol."

Hahaha I don’t remember half way through soooooooo lol https://t.co/lb3NEhqgWg — KoKo (@khloekardashian) August 12, 2019

After another fan asked about Khloe's post-video hangover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted it was not a walk in the park.

"Liiiiiistennnnnnn I’m too old for this stuff now lol," 35-year-old Khloe said, before referencing her 1-year-old daughter, True. "My hangover was horrible but also with a toddler it’s on a different level. You feel guilty and sluggish all day lol"

Liiiiiistennnnnnn I’m too old for this stuff now lol. My hangover was horrible but also with a toddler it’s on a different level. You feel guilty and sluggish all day lol https://t.co/sPdMoS5zfc — KoKo (@khloekardashian) August 12, 2019

In the hilarious video, the sisters promote Kylie's birthday collection by drunkenly applying their makeup. During the clip, Khloe and Kylie get a FaceTime call from their sister, Kim Kardashian West, chat with their mom, Kris Jenner, and Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq, on the phone, and receive in person visits from Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gambell, and Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

"This is gonna be the best video of all time," Kylie declared, before telling Khloe, "You're my favorite sister. Don't tell the rest."

After the drunk makeover, Khloe gives Kylie a piggy back ride and laments, "You guys this was thew worst idea."

Watch the video below for more on the funny video.

