Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, frequently match, but their latest twinning moment could be their best one yet!

The mother-daughter duo continues to live their best lives, enjoying their time in Capri, Italy, as Jenner's birthday celebrations continue. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a couple of snaps of her and Stormi's fabulous matching ensembles. The two are seen wearing blue ruched mini dresses with Jenner's featuring oversized sleeves, as they gaze out to sea.

"Amore mio 🦋," Jenner captioned her photo with her daughter, whom she shares with Travis Scott. Khloe Kardashian couldn't help but gush over the pic, commenting, "Oh my cutenesses."

In a second pic, the two are sitting on a step and sharing a smooch. Wearing the same outfit, they also wore matching white socks and tennis shoes.

"Sweetest love I’ve ever known 💙," Jenner captioned the shot.

It's no secret the makeup mogul loves to coordinate with her mini-me, previously sporting matching prints and colors.

Jenner, Stormi, Scott and the rest of their family have been living it up over the past week while celebrating Jenner's birthday in Italy.

For more on how Jenner rang in her 22nd birthday, watch below.

