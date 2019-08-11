Kylie Jenner's Latest Photos With Daughter Stormi Will Make You Melt

Kylie Jenner is still enjoying her birthday weekend with her adorable baby girl.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram on Sunday -- one day after celebrating her 22nd birthday -- to share some heart-melting snapshots of herself and her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi -- whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The family is on a lavish vacation together in Positano, Italy, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made the most of their scenic trip to the seaside town on the Amalfi Coast by snapping some gorgeous pics of the idyllic surroundings.

In one slideshow post, which Jenner captioned simply, "Blessed," the proud mom shared a pair of pics -- one of her by herself and one of her holding her little girl and giving her a peck on the cheek -- snapped on a balcony overlooking the rolling hillsides covered in colorful cliffside abodes and the dark blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

In another adorable mommy-daughter photo, Jenner sat with her little girl in her lap as the super cute toddler gleefully stuck out her tongue and played with her mom's sunglasses.

"A love without limits," Jenner captioned the sweet snapshot, along with a sparkle emoji.

Jenner later shared a series of photos showing herself, Scott and their little girl as they walked through the rustic seaside village and enjoyed some of the local sights and scenic relaxation spots.

Jenner captioned the gorgeous family vacation photos with the heartfelt sentiment, "Perfect day in Positano."

For more on Jenner's lavish birthday bash on-board a multi-million dollar party yacht while on vacation in Italy this weekend, check out the video below.

