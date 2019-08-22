Kim Kardashian West is outnumbered!

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old reality star posted a rare image of her with all four of her and Kanye West's children, 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago and 3-month-old Psalm, on the beach. In the family photo, Kim is wearing a silver swimsuit that matches her daughters' bathing suits while her sons wear dark board shorts.

Though the pic is adorable, Kim admitted that the photo op didn't come easy. "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard, OMG this is almost impossible!" the mother of four exclaimed in the caption.

In addition to posing with all of her children, Kim also shared a pic of just her with North and Chicago playing in the sand.

Needless to say, Kim's family loved the pics. "Honestly you’re perfect!!!! Your beautiful family!! You are everything," her sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented.

Proud grandma Kris Jenner later remarked, "This is so beautiful!!!🙏❤️"

Kim has been sharing family photos and videos all week of her little ones. In addition to posting pics of North with her brothers, the proud mom Instagrammed a video of Chicago fearlessly playing with snakes!

"My brave girl Chicago," she captioned the video.

Check it out:

