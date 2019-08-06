Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Strike a Pose With North in Japan

Embracing art abroad!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West brought their eldest daughter, North, to take in a very visual art display in Japan on Monday.

“Night at the museum in Japan,” the 38-year-old reality star captioned a series of photos of her family at the teamLab Borderless Tokyo museum, which featured several stunning light displays.

For the arty outing, Kim rocked a curve-hugging minidress with a black and white psychedelic pattern and pink stripes. In a bold move, the fashion-forward mother of four donned what appeared to be bedroom slippers. Kanye, 42, sported a plaid zip-up jacket and his signature straight-faced pose.

North seemed to be having a great time, rocking pigtail buns and a giant grin as she explored the various installations.

The 6-year-old cutie recently became the eldest of four when Kim and Kanye welcomed their son, Psalm West.

A source told ET that the couple feels “complete with the addition of their newest son.”

For more from the family, watch the clip below:

