Mary Jo Shannon is 85!

Kris Jenner's mother celebrated the milestone birthday on Friday and her famous family couldn't help but recognize their beloved matriarch.

In a sweet post with pics from MJ's recent birthday party, Kim Kardashian West praised her grandma as her "hero."

"I am so grateful that you have been such a strong force in my life and always there to guide me and give me the best advice," Kim wrote, before referencing their recent trip to Washington, D.C., for her criminal justice reform work.

"Spending this last week with you has been a dream come true traveling and showing you a little bit of my work and just spending some quality time with you," Kim wrote. "I will cherish this forever! I love you so much!!!"

Kim also shared throwback pics of MJ with Kim and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Additionally, Kim posted photos of MJ with her husband, Kanye West, and their children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 2 months.

Khloe also celebrated her grandma, sharing an adorable shot of her and MJ kissing Khloe's 1-year-old daughter, True, on each cheek.

"Happy birthday sweet MJ! What a magical birthday! We are all beyond blessed to have you in our lives!" Khloe gushed. "Thank you for giving the best advice and for telling the most fascinating stories 💕 you’re our queen! We all love and adore you! Let’s celebrate you forever! Muah muah"

In addition to her grandchildren, MJ's daughter, Kris, also posted about her mom with a series of shots of MJ with the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"Happy Birthday Mom! You are truly my inspiration and such a joy and a light to all of us," Kris wrote. "Thank you for raising me as a strong independent woman like you... you are the best Mom, Grandmother, friend and confidant, and I am so blessed that God chose you to be my mommy!! I love you so much Mom!!!! #love #family #happybirthdayMJ"

