Watch out, North West... looks like True Thompson wants to be a beauty star, too!

In a new video for Vogue.com, the adorable 1-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appears on camera with her famous mama, and needless to say, she steals the show.

Filmed inside the master bathroom at their home in Calabasas, California, Khloe begins the video by introducing herself and "princess True Thompson," asking her "makeup assistant" to blow kisses to the camera. At one point, she even explains the sweet meaning behind her baby girl's name, which she says was inspired by her great-grandfather, whose name was True, as well as her grandfather, who was given True as a middle name.

"She is the star of my life," the Revenge Body star gushes. "At dinner one night, when I was looking for baby names, MJ, my grandmother, said, 'You should name the baby True.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I actually love that name.' I love that there's family history, there's a story behind it."

Throughout the video, Khloe also explains how her beauty routine has changed since becoming a mom. She reveals that one of her easiest, on-the-go skincare tricks is to apply Quinn's alcohol-free witch hazel rose petal toner and EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF and then mix one part Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer with one part Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick for a natural glow.

"Since becoming a mom, this is what I do," she jokes, about "trapping" True in the room as she gets ready. "I've had to learn how to do makeup really quickly, and not do too many wet things. Because if it's wet and I have to run after her, it's going to set really weird and then I'm going to look super blotchy."

Watch below to see the full video, which features Khloe sharing the best tips she "learned from her sisters" Kim and Kourtney about concealer, contouring, eye makeup and more:

Late last month, ET caught up with Khloe in Los Angeles, where she revealed whether she's ready to date again following her highly publicized split from Tristan.

"I'm not dating right now. But I'm enjoying [life]. I love life," she admitted. "I'm just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family."

"I'm so fine not dating right now," she continued. "I've never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there's chemistry, then that's who you should date. I'm just not even in that headspace, but you never know what will happen."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Reveals When She'll Be Ready to Date Again (Exclusive)

Inside Khloe Kardashian's All-Pink Themed 35th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Talks ‘Daunting’ Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Journey: 'I Was 203 Lbs. When I Delivered'

Related Gallery