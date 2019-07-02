Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the “daunting” task of losing pregnancy weight since the birth of her daughter, True, in April 2018.

In a preview of Sunday’s season premiere of her series, Revenge Body, Khloe had her mom, Kris Jenner, host the episode, in which she shares her weight loss journey.

“You spent so many years getting into the best shape of your life, and then you got pregnant,” Kris points out to Khloe, 35, in the teaser for the show, in which she guides people through physical and emotional transformations. “How did that feel?”

Khloe then shares how she gained 40 lbs. during her pregnancy and weighed 203 lbs. the day that she delivered True. She did not share how much she weighs now in the clip.

“I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she says. “You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?’”

“My focus is True and just really immersing myself in motherhood,” she adds. “But I completely relate to the daunting thought of, ‘Gosh, now I have to go work out and where do I start?’”

Khloe looked in stunning shape in a new pic with her sisters, posted on her Instagram on Monday.

With her midriff on display, she rocked a pink crop top and ripped jeans.

ET recently talked to Khloe about the new season of Revenge Body, and the importance of vulnerability for those appearing on the series.

"I feel really honored that people are trusting me with this journey, 'cause I get what it's like to be on camera and to be working out and doing all of that on the camera, but I don't think the average person realized how vulnerable, and how kind of aggressive, we are in their faces [while] filming," she explained. "And when you're on this journey... you have to be really vulnerable, and it's emotional and really, really hard."

See more from the interview below.

