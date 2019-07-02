The Kardashian-Jenner clan is spending some time together!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to share a shot of herself posing with her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West. The sisters look hip and cool in the photo as they pose on steps outside.

For the sister shot, Kendall wore dark pants and a short white shirt as she wrapped her arm around Kourtney, who sported jeans, heels, and a dark top with cutouts. Meanwhile, Khloe stood tall in the middle of the pic, wearing light-wash ripped jeans and a pink crop top.

Kylie and Kim went with the sexiest looks of all the siblings, with the former opting for an animal-print jacket, which she wore over a black bra, and the latter wearing a skin-tight, light pink minidress.

"Nothing like a photo with ALL my sisters!" Khloe captioned the pic. "You guys have no idea how hard it is to wrangle everyone for one photo and to make sure everybody is staring at the camera."

"The photo approval is a whole other story," she added. "PS Kim stole my photo 😩"

Kylie took to the comments section to dispute Khloe's claim about who the pic belonged to, writing, "technically it was mine 🤪"

Kourtney also commented on the photo, writing, "Half in the sun, half in the shade ✨✨"

Kim also shared shots from her hang-out time with her sisters, posting the same pic as Khloe along with a solo shot and one of her posing with her youngest sister, Kylie.

"💕 EVERYTHING 💕," Kim captioned the pics.

"everything ...😍😍😍😍💗💗💗," Kylie agreed in the comments. "i love you guys"

"EVERYTHING," Khloe concurred.

The family pics came shortly after Khloe told ET's Lauren Zima that she's "in a good place."

"I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission," Khloe said. "And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people. While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change."

Watch the video below for more on the Kardashians.

