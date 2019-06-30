The Kardashian-Jenner crew came together on Saturday night.

Kim Kardashian West and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, headed to Craig's in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday to celebrate their friend, Larsa Pippen's, upcoming birthday. After dinner, the group appeared to head to another hotspot, where they linked up with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, for what Kim called a "rare" club outing with the family.

Kim, wearing a longsleeved green mini dress, arrived at Craig's solo, while Kourtney, dressed in a purple lingerie-inspired number, arrived with the birthday girl. Larsa was hard to miss in a sparkling silver gown with a thigh-high slit.

SPW / SplashNews.com

SPW / SplashNews.com

Kim took to her Instagram Story once reunited with all her sisters. "All sisters in the same club is rare," the 38-year-old reality star wrote alongside a video of herself and Kourtney, after catching Kendall, Kylie and Khloe all in the same frame.

Kendall appeared to stay off social media for the night, while Kylie shared a few pics and videos of her outfit before leaving the house. Once in the club, Khloe couldn't help but laugh over a man complimenting Kourtney and Kim. "Kourtney is very hot. You're unbelievably hot," the guy told Kim, as the sisters giggled.

The family outing comes just days after Khloe celebrated her own birthday. The Good American designer turned 35 on Thursday with an all-pink party. See more in the video below.

