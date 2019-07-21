Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are butting heads in the first promo for season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



The clip kicks off with Kim and Khloe Kardashian stopping by Kourtney’s house to talk plans for a joint birthday bash for their kids, North West and Penelope Disick. However, things do not get off to a good start.



"Oh my god, call the police, there is candy in here!" Kim jokingly exclaims upon discovering a carousel of sweet treats on her sister’s coffee table. This is obvious jab at the oldest sister’s rigorous diet, which doesn’t usually including sugary snacks. As Kim and Khloe pillage the candy, Kourtney immediately begins lecturing her sisters on the pitfalls of indulging in sweet treats.



"You guys fill yourselves up with biggest, number one cause of aging," she proclaims. "Don’t you just feel it, when you eat that, that is sucks the life and usefulness out of your skin? After I eat a piece of candy, I swear I feel like I have two drink two bottles of water."



Kourtney’s comments are met with flat expressions from her skeptical sisters. And things don’t improve from there. It quickly becomes clear that Kourtney doesn’t want sugary snacks at Penelope and North’s upcoming birthday party. Kim totally disagrees. Why? Because the event is Candyland themed!

"There’s candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals!" Kourtney states, to which Kim fires back, "Show me some."



Kourtney proceeds to claim her sister is living in the past with her perception of sweet snacks, which Kim rebuts with: "It’s a Candyland-themed party! It’s not f**king Gluten-Free Land over here." All the while, Khloe quietly eats candy and scrolls through her phone.



Kim and Kourtney end things with the mutual decision to host separate parties for their daughters, which will include snacks they each deem appropriate. However, diehard fans know that, when the girls’ birthdays arrived last month, Kim and Kourtney appeared to have finally agreed to co-host a joint celebration for North’s sixth and Penelope’s seventh birthday. And it include a whole lot of sugary treats for attendees.

Check out the full clip above.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns in the fall of 2019.

