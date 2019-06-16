The Kardashians have done it again!

The family is known for going all-out when it comes to their kids' birthday parties, and Saturday was no different. Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian threw an elaborate Candy Land-themed bash for their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick. The photos are seriously impressive.

Penelope and North, who have celebrated their birthdays together for years (2016 was a mermaid-themed party, 2017 was Moana-themed and 2018 was unicorn-themed), were treated to a giant board game path displayed across the backyard. There were oversized lollipops lining the entryway, a soft-serve ice cream truck and, of course, more candy than the girls could ever dream of.

See photos and videos from the party below:

North turned 6 on Saturday, while Penelope will turn 7 on July 8. Kim took to Instagram early Saturday morning to share a sweet birthday message to her firstborn.

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up," the reality star wrote. "Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

Kim is also mom to daughter Chicago, 1, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, five weeks. See more on the family in the video below.

