Psalm West is making his sleepy debut!

Kim Kardashian West shared the first photo revealing the face of her fourth child with husband Kanye West on Monday, a month and a day after welcoming the baby via surrogate on May 9.

"Psalm Ye," the 38-year-old reality star captioned the sweet shot, a possible nod to Kanye's birthday over the weekend. The proud papa turned 42.

"The inspiration [for his name] was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Psalm's grandmother, Kris Jenner, told ET after he was born last month. "I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect ... He's just adorable!"

She certainly got the adorable part right! See the baby pic below.

Nice to (sort of) meet you, Psalm!

Watch the video below for more of Kris raving about the new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

