Happy Birthday, Kanye West!

The "All of the Lights" rapper turned 42 on Saturday, and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, couldn't help but send him a loving birthday message via social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a screenshot of herself Facetiming a smiling Kanye.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!" Kim, 38, wrote alongside the sweet snap. The hip-hop star's 42nd birthday comes two weeks after he and the makeup mogul celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Kanye's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, also wished her "son" a happy birthday on her Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest ... you are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart," Jenner wrote alongside a slideshow. "You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life."

"Thank you for making me a better person each and every time we are together. Thank you for Sunday Service and giving so much of yourself to others, you are truly a gift. I love you so much! 🙏❤️🥰" she concluded.

Last month, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy named Psalm, via surrogacy. Little Psalm joined 5-year-old sister North, 3-year-old brother Saints and 1-year-old sister Chicago.

The couple's eldest children have been keeping busy and showing off their many talents during Kanye's Sunday Services. His son Saint recently made his singing debut at the weekly event.

Watch the video below to hear him sing.

