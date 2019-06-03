Saint West is showing off his vocal skills!

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West took to social media to share videos from husband Kanye West's weekly Sunday Service. In one adorable clip, the pair's 3-year-old son, Saint, belts out Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" alongside other children in the choir.

Saint's appearance at last week's event marks the first time the youngster has sung in the choir, so he got some help from his older sister, 5-year-old North. As the duo sings the tune, North sweetly leans down to help guide her little brother's performance.

"I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service," Kim, 38, wrote alongside the clip. "This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words."

I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service . This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words. pic.twitter.com/nA3IqRNtTY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2019

Kim shared the same video on her Instagram Story, adding that North "is so nice to Saint now."

The proud mom of four -- the couple also share 1-year-old Chicago and newborn Psalm -- also posted clips from this week's service that show the enthusiastic singing and dancing. In one video, North sits on Kanye's shoulders as they sing and sway. "North is loving it!" Kim captioned the clip.

North is loving it! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TASzFIdi1V — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2019

Today at Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/D3s3OZjNVs — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2019

Today at Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/JJxyxDkeVQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2019

Last month, a source told ET that the couple, who recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, is "bursting with happiness" since welcoming Psalm via surrogate.

"He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family," the source said. "Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm."

"The kids instantly fell in love with him," the source added. "North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother."

Watch the video below for more on the family.

