Sia Ditches Her Disguise to Perform Gospel Version of 'Elastic Heart' at Kanye West's Sunday Service
Sia is the latest celebrity to attend Kanye West's invite-only Sunday service.
Over the weekend, the 41-year-old rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, shared a slew of videos from the weekly event, including snippets of Sia performing her hit song, "Elastic Heart," with a gospel choir. The lyrics were changed to Psalm verses taken from the Bible.
While Sia almost always dons a disguise when performing, the 43-year-old singer opted not to wear her trademark face-covering wig, but rather sang her song in an electric blue tracksuit with her hair pulled back.
"There’s so many videos from today’s Sunday service I want to share with you guys," Kim shared on Instagram and Twitter. "The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect. Not a dry eye in the room today."
In addition to posting Sia's performance on her Instagram Story, Kim also posted several other videos from the service, including one of her and Kanye's 5-year-old daughter, North, dancing along to the music while on someone's shoulders.
The 38-year-old reality star recently opened up about her husband's Sunday service to ELLE magazine. "It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon," Kim said. "It’s definitely something he believes in -- Jesus -- and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience."
RELATED CONTENT:
Sia Finds Out Her Nude Pics Are Being Shopped Around and Handles It Like a Champion!
Sia Looks Stunning as She Makes Rare Public Appearance Without Her Wig
North West Takes Center Stage and Grabs the Mic at Dad Kanye's Sunday Service