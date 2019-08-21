Kim Kardashian West's 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, is fearless.

On Wednesday, Kim Instagrammed a video of Chicago -- her third child with husband Kanye West -- nonchalantly playing with a snake. Chicago, who wears a black kimono and has her hair up in buns, has the snake wrapped around her neck, and at one point, even lifts the snake's head to look at it straight in the eye. She also laughs delightedly as the snake handler talks to her, obviously at ease.

"My brave girl Chicago 🐍," Kim captioned the video.

Kim has been sharing adorable photos with her children this week, including one of her and her 3-year-old son, Saint, making funny faces.

On Tuesday, she also hilariously shared photos of her eldest child, 6-year-old daughter North, giving Saint an epic side-eye while cradling her baby brother, Psalm.

Kim and Kanye welcomed Psalm in May via surrogate. For more on the youngest member of the West family, watch the video below:

