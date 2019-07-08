Kim Kardashian West has no issue acknowledging her missteps.

The 38-year-old reality star recently decided to rename her new shapewear line after getting backlash for initially naming it Kimono. Kardashian West was accused of cultural appropriation, and some were particularly upset after she reportedly filed to trademark the term -- which is the name for a traditional Japanese robe -- in a specific font. In a new interview, Kardashian West says she had "really innocent intentions" when naming her line Kimono.

"You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper," she tells WSJ Magazine. "I'm the first person to say, OK, of course, I can't believe we didn’t think of this. I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let's listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in."

"I do love Japan," she continues. "My husband was in Japan when all of this was happening. It's a place that we love and go to. I have such respect."

Kardashian West says she's still in the process of deciding her line's new name.

"We're figuring it all out now," she shares. "I do realize, though, that there might be more eyes on me and my brand. And so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard. Do I feel held to a higher standard? I'll take responsibility for that and do the right thing."

As for why she decided to go into the shapewear business, the mother of four shares the very personal reason behind it -- getting body shamed while she was pregnant with both her 6-year-old daughter, North, and her 3-year-old son, Saint. She and her husband, Kanye West, later welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, and their newborn son, Psalm, via surrogate.

"It changed my body, my skin," she says of her difficult pregnancies. "[I got] photographed from every angle. .... All I have to do is type Kim and Shamu. That really changed my security. It broke my soul for a while."

She also gets candid about the look her new line is intended to achieve.

"I'll never be a person who says it's a more positive thing if I show my cellulite," she says. " ... [My shapewear is] the second skin that makes me feel comfortable and cozy and all smoothed. I love to be sucked in."

Kim announced she was renaming her line last Monday with a statement on Twitter.

"I am always listening, learning and growing -- I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me," she wrote. "When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."

