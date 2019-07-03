Kim Kardashian Awarded $2.7 Million in Knockoff Outfits Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian West has been victorious in her lawsuit against an online retailer she sued in February for allegedly using her name and image without permission to sell imitations of her outfits.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 38-year-old reality star was awarded $2.7 million in damages and $59,600 in attorneys' fees from Missguided USA, who it's alleged in her lawsuit "have repeatedly used Kardashian’s name and image without authorization to generate interest in their brand and website, and to elicit sales of their products."

The court documents state that Missguided USA has "failed to appear, plead, or otherwise defend in this action," and that a default judgment was entered on March 29.

"Furthermore Missguided USA is hereby permanently enjoined from using Plaintiffs' trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products," the documents state.

Back in February, Kardashian West shared photos of what she claimed were Missguided’s "knock-off" versions of her clothing. She also claimed that the retailer "specializes in 'fast' and inexpensive clothing designs, which are often derivative of other companies’ designs if not blatant knock-offs."

"Missguided has not only knocked-off the clothing of other designers, but it has unabashedly misappropriated the rights of celebrities like Kardashian in selling these knock-offs on its websites," her lawsuit states.

On Twitter, Kardashian West explained why she's so upset about fashion labels imitating her looks, and also blasted companies she said made money by ripping off her husband, Kanye West's, designs.

"My relationships with designers are very important to me," she tweeted. "It's taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life. I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance, and I’m grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create.”

"It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas," she continued. "I've watched these companies profit off my husband's work for years and now that it's also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent."

But she recently got into her own trademark drama, when she initially named her new shapewear line Kimono, and received backlash for attempting to trademark the name in a specific font version of the word. After being accused of cultural appropriation, she initially defended herself in a statement to The New York Times that said she had "deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture," but later announced she would be renaming her line.

"I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me," she tweeted. "When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind."

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," she continued. "I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."

