Kim Kardashian West's relationship with Alice Marie Johnson didn't end after she helped free her from prison last June.

Johnson appears in a new video for Kardashian West's recently renamed shapewear line, SKIMS, modeling the Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh in black. Last May, Kardashian West visited President Donald Trump to ask for clemency for Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. Johnson, 64, was released from prison on June 6, 2018, after serving 22 years.

"I was serving a life plus 25-year sentence without the possibility of parole," Johnson says in the video. "Kim saw a video of me, she heard my story, and she said, 'This is so unfair,' and by the way, I didn't even know who Kim Kardashian was. She went to war for me to fight for my freedom -- that's why I call her my war angel, because nothing stood between her and my freedom."

After singing the bodysuit's praises and noting that it gives her the confidence to wear things she normally wouldn't, Johnson says, "This shapewear makes me feel free."

Johnson's video is the first one from SKIMS’ new campaign, which will feature 26 real women telling their stories. The campaign will revolve around the intimate stories told by these women about why they love their bodies and how SKIMS empowers them to feel the best version of themselves.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West shared that her shapewear line is dropping on Sept. 10, and all garments will be available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. The 38-year-old reality superstar decided to rename her line SKIMS after the initial name she picked, Kimono, received some backlash and led to accusations of cultural appropriation.

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me -- I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," she Instagrammed. "After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™."

Meanwhile, on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in May, Kardashian West invited Johnson for dinner and introduced her to her famous family, including her husband, Kanye West, and her mother, Kris Jenner. Kardashian West noted that finding a job after serving time in prison was one of the hardest obstacles former inmates faced.

