The upcoming season of Keeping Up With Kardashians will have plenty to talk about.

A new promo for season 17 was released on Thursday, which shows Kim Kardashian getting emotional as she has a major health scare.

"I feel this in my bones. I probably have lupus," the 38-year-old reality star tells her mom, Kris Jenner, as she wipes away tears and shots of Kim at the doctor's office flash on the screen.

"Let's stay positive until we get some results," Kris, 63, says to her daughter in an attempt to calm her down. However, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has problems of her own, as one rumor continues to creep up about her and make headlines.

"They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J. [Simpson]," she emotionally tells Khloe Kardashian in another scene. "After 25 years, you'd think it just wouldn't be a thing."

Elsewhere, there's also Kourtney Kardashian getting infuriated that her sisters are "so in my business."

"She doesn’t want to work, she has too many f**king boundaries," Kim yells. "She's out!"

As tensions rise, Kourtney then tells her family, "I can't wait to move away," with Khloe blatantly responding, "So just do it already."

No doubt about it, there will be plenty of drama in season 17.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

