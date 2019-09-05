All the drama is breaking loose in the brand new promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The preview, which dropped Thursday, includes glimpses of True Thompson's lavish first birthday party in April -- and the tense reunion between the baby girl's parents, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian West is shown looking across the party, saying, "Oh my god, Tristan is here." Next, we hear Khloe reply: "No, I'm done" as she walks away in her all-blue satiny ensemble. Fans of the Kardashians will likely remember the clips that surfaced at the time featuring Tristan and Khloe playing nice for their daughter's massive get together.

The latest promo also touches upon a new health scare for Kim, who's shown at a doctor's appointment, getting some tests.

"I feel this in my bones. I probably have lupus," she states.

"Let's stay positive until we get some results," her mother, Kris Jenner, responds. Also, Kris mentions one rumor that has truly stood the test of time.

"They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J. [Simpson]," she states. "After 25 years, you'd think it just wouldn't be a thing."

Fans also get a look at another war of words between the sisters, where Kourtney Kardashian once again mentions that she'd like to move away from her brood, to which Khloe fires back, "So just do it already."

Speaking of feuds in the new season, a segment is shown featuring Scott Disick telling Corey Gamble, Kris' longtime boyfriend, to "get the f**k out of here."

Corey responds: "I'm not retracting a f**king word I said."

Needless to say, season 17 is going to be eventful.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian's 'Twisted Sisters' True-Crime Series Examines Its Most Twisted Case Yet (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Doesn’t Want Anymore Kids

Kim Kardashian Teases Kanye West's New Album 'Jesus Is King' Will Be Released Next Month

Related Gallery