Kim Kardashian West may have just released the track list and release date for her husband, Kanye West's, next album.

The aspiring lawyer and mom of four took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of a paper with "Jesus Is King," the supposed title of Ye's next album, written in black marker at the top.

Next were 12 songs, including "Water," which Kanye debuted during his Coachella Sunday Service in April, "Garden," "Through the Valley," "Sweet Jesus" and more. Below the list was the apparent release date: September 27.

Kim captioned the post with a prayer hands emoji.

Kanye released his eighth solo alum, Ye, in June 2018, and collaborated with Kid Cudi on another album, Kids See Ghosts, that same month.

In September 2018, the rapper announced his upcoming album, Yandhi, though the release date was pushed and then postponed indefinitely.

While working on new music, Kanye recently played interviewer to Kim for her new cover story for Vogue Arabia. During their chat, Kim admitted that her priorities have shifted in recent years.

"Money was always the goal, but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed… I do agree that fame can be addictive," she admitted.

See more in the video below.

