Things are getting really twisted on season two of Khloe Kardashian’s true-crime series, Twisted Sisters.

The show, which chronicles the lives of dynamic sister duos turning disastrous, takes viewers inside haunting tales of comradery, betrayal, desire, jealousy and murder to figure out what drives these women to take lethal measures, transforming them from sisters into killers.

“This series shows how strong the bonds between sisters really are but how twisted they can become when they’re triggered by jealousy,” explains Kardashian, who serves as an executive producer.

On the latest episode, “The Demon Inside,” Twisted Sisters turns its attention to a case involving a dead body discovered inside a Suffolk County, New York, home under bizarre circumstances. When the police arrive, there is a body, chanting and Frank Sinatra music coming from inside the house. What follows is a haunting tale about a mother and her three daughters who believe that evil is among them, leading to a lethal exorcism with an unexpected victim.

ET has an exclusive clip from the episode, which reveals how consumed with evil the family became as the sisters became overwhelmed by panic and how their fear started tearing them apart.

The new episode of Twisted Sisters airs Monday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery (ID).

