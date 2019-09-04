Kim Kardashian West didn't mean to tell people that she was going to be a mom of four.

In a bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim's out to eat with her mom, Kris Jenner, sister, Khloe Kardashian, and sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, when she reveals how the news of her fourth child -- her second via surrogacy -- leaked.

"I got drunk on Christmas Eve and I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don't remember who I told because I was drunk," she admits to laughs from the table.

"Multiple people?" Scott questions, to which Kim responds, "I think so."

"Are you upset?" he follows up.

"No 'cause it was my fault," Kim says. "That's why I don't drink."

"I know that feeling," Scott quips, before expressing disbelief that a newborn -- 3-month-old Psalm -- would soon join Kim's other children with husband Kanye West, North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.

"I can't believe you're going to have another kid running around," Scott says. "It's gonna be insane."

"I know. I'm so excited," she responds. "At first I was having such anxiety just because I'm gonna be a mom of four."

"Look at your mom," Scott says of Kris. "She's got 19 kids. She's not stressed."

"I want to kill myself," Kris interjects.

"Goals," Kim quips with a laugh.

The new clip comes shortly after Kim revealed via her Instagram Story that she doesn't plan on having more children.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” Kim explained in response to a fan question.

Watch the video below for more on Kim and Kanye's family.

