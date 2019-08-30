Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Doesn’t Want Anymore Kids

Kim Kardashian West’s family is complete!

The 38-year-old reality star and mother of four is not looking to expand her family anytime soon. On Thursday she took to her Instagram Story where she offered fans the chance to ask her questions for the first time.

The first question was about whether the makeup mogul was interested in having more kids. She is already mom to daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 3 months.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” Kim explained.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kim is loving each one of her babies, recently traveling with all of them to a family vacation in Jamaica with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her daughter, True Thompson.

While on the getaway, she gushed about her youngest son, Psalm, writing, “My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”

She also posed with all four of her kiddos on the beach, revealing that the group shoot was “almost impossible!”

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Teases Kanye West's New Album 'Jesus Is King' Will Be Released Next Month

Kim Kardashian Admits to Kanye West That She Was 'Embarrassingly Obsessed' With Fame

Kim Kardashian Manages an 'Almost Impossible' Photo Shoot With All 4 of Her Kids

Related Gallery