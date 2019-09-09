Kim Kardashian West is loving being a mother of four.

The 38-year-old reality star and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate this past May, and she revealed to ET that while some may think having another child would make their home more hectic, their new bundle of joy has actually brought a calmness to their family. Three-month-old Psalm has three siblings, 1-year-old Chicago, 3-year-old Saint, and 6-year-old North.

"I feel like having four is so much more zen," she shared. "I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other."

Kim added, "My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great."

As for whether she's thinking of expanding her family even more, Kim admitted that she's not opposed to the idea if she had more time. "Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention," she explained. "I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy. But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me."

Stressing the importance of making time for her family, Kim noted, "It's so important to give the perfect amount of attention to every kid, especially with school now and with everything that I'm doing. I really just can't extend myself beyond this. Everyone always asks, 'What's next?' And I'm like, 'I'm just going to focus and do what I'm doing.' I can't do anything else."

One thing that is keeping Kim busy is her new shapewear line, SKIMS, which launches on Tuesday. "I feel like I've been making and wearing shapewear for 15 years just because I've been cutting it up and always been making it my own," she said of why she wanted to start this collection. "...I feel like I [now] have all the solutions for the problems [with SKIMS] I've been trying to fix for so long."

Here's more with the working mom:

