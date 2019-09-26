A few rude tweets can't get members of the A-list down!

During Jimmy Kimmel Live's latest edition of "Mean Tweets" stars including Jon Hamm, Maisie Williams and David Harbour took turns reading some of the meanest things the internet has said about them.

No one had a better comeback than Zendaya, though, who read off one particularly unkind tweet and offered a sassy response back.

"I bet Zendaya's feet smell like Funyuns," the Euphoria star recited, before ripping off her Louboutin stiletto and saying, "Let's check, shall we? Nope. Smells like success to me."

Also not here for the snark was Kim Kardashian West, whose chosen mean tweet read, "I'd rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian."

"Go ahead and do that," she encouraged in response. "Please."

The segment continued with one troll writing, "F**k you Chris Rock you were on Grown Ups 2."

"Well if you lost all your money in divorce, you'd be on Grown Ups 2, too," the actor quipped, referencing his 2016 split from Malaak Rock.

Another mean tweeter wrote that "Jake Gyllenhaal's d**k smells like hot dog water," which the Southpaw star compared to "a haiku," adding that it was "a beautiful, beautiful thing to say."

Someone else criticized Tiffany Haddish's "big a** mouth," writing, "You can't bring ratchet a** b**ches like her nowhere. Just shut the f**k up."

"Well you know what?" Haddish questioned. "Why don't you shut the f**k up with your 14 followers. But thank you for introducing me to them."

Watch the video below for a past edition of "Mean Tweets."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Made a Cameo in a Tupac Music Video When She Was 14 Years Old

Zendaya and 'Euphoria' Co-Star Jacob Elordi Vacation Together in Greece

'Saw' Franchise Is Returning Thanks to Chris Rock and Lionsgate

Related Gallery