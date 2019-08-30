Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are spending the summer together.

TheEuphoria co-stars were spotted by fans vacationing in Greece this week. While the cast is regularly seen together, having movie nights and meet-ups, the two took their friendship overseas. In a photo posted by an Instagram user on Friday, the pair was seen visiting the popular tourist spot the Acropolis of Athens.

Zendaya is casually dressed in light-wash jeans and a white tee, while the Australian actor also wears jeans, a white tee and a gray overshirt. The co-stars are also accompanied by Zendaya's stylist and good friend, Law Roach. There have also been other fan photos that have been making their way to social media.

While the actors' characters, Rue and Nate, do not get along on the HBO hit drama, which got renewed for a second season, the two are very fond of each other in real life.

ET spoke with Elordi at the Euphoria premiere back in June, where he fawned over Zendaya, calling her "brilliant" and "beautiful."

"It was amazing [working with Zendaya]," he told ET. "I'm a massive fan. So when I found out she was going to be on the show, I was pretty stoked. She's brilliant, she's beautiful and she's a wonderful performer and she just captains the ship perfectly."

Zendaya also dished to ET about how much she enjoys spending time with her cast, saying, "I'm so thankful for the warm and safe space that we have created on set."

