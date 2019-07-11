'Euphoria' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Euphoria will be back for more.

HBO announced on Thursday that the teen drama -- which stars Zendaya as Rue, a 17-year-old addict who returns home from rehab to the temptation and turmoil of high school life -- has been renewed for a second season. Zendaya shared the news on her Instagram Story and Twitter, writing, "Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow."

"Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya," said Francesca Orsi, Executive VP of HBO Programming, in a press release. "We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit."

The show has already garnered a devoted legion of fans -- including more than a few celebrities -- who have praised the way the show tackles tough issues facing today's teens, some of which were inspired by Levinson's real-life battles with addicton and anxiety. NBA superstar and father of three LeBron James recently sent a shout-out to the cast and creative team on Twitter, writing, "S/O lil sis @Zendaya and the entire cast from “Euphoria”. Love love love that show. Super dope and a real perspective of what these teenagers have to do with daily. I know it’s a show but real life Parents please listen but more importantly just pay attention to signs!"

S/O lil sis @Zendaya and the entire cast from “Euphoria”. Love love love that show. Super dope and a real perspective of what these teenagers have to do with daily. I know it’s a show but real life Parents please listen but more importantly just pay attention to signs! 🙏🏾💯👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2019

However, Euphoria has also come under fire for some of the same controversial content. Last week, singer Louis Tomlinson spoke out after the third episode of the HBO series featured an explicit, animated fan-fiction scene showing Tomlinson and his former bandmate, Harry Styles, engaged in sexual activity.

“I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” Tomlinson responded to a fan's tweet asking about the scene.

For her part, Zendaya said that she "learned a lot" while shooting the first season of the popular series, telling ET's Katie Krause at the premiere that she was very proud of the finished product.

"I think that we all in this cast have had to push ourselves and be vulnerable and it's been hard," she explained. "There's been fun days and there's been really tough days, but I'm so lucky to be working with the people I've been working with. I'm so thankful for the warm, safe space we've created on set to be able to go to those places and yeah, I'm just proud of it."

See more about what Zendaya had to say about the series' controversial scenes in the video below.

