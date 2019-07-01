One Direction heartthrob Louis Tomlinson has spoken out about a controversial scene in Sunday’s episode of Euphoria.

The third episode of the HBO series featured an explicit, animated fan-fiction scene showing Tomlinson and his former bandmate, Harry Styles, engaged in sexual activity.

The graphic scene unfolded as part of a fan fiction sequence written by one of the characters, Kat. It involved Styles comforting a nervous Tomlinson before a performance, by massaging and performing oral sex on him.

After the scene went to air, fans started discussing it on social media, with one writing, “Just going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to to get it aired. Harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but u can just TELL louis’ not gonna like it.”

Tomlinson, 27, then replied to the post, claiming he was not informed about the scene.

“I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” he responded.

I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 1, 2019

Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat, addressed the episode in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that she could relate to the storyline.

"When I first read the script, that was the first thing that popped out to me because I can relate to that as a 22-year-old woman who lived through the One Direction age,” she said. “It's such a reality for so many people, and so many children and teens that are fans just have this escapist world."

"You completely give yourself to this persona of a person you don't even know, or five guys, and imaging the way they interact the escaping from your own reality,” she continued. “It's really interesting to me because I was definitely a part of that, where I wanted to escape my own life and focus on others because it was easier and felt more meaningful."

Styles, 25, has not made any public comment on the scene.

See more on Tomlinson, Styles and Euphoria below.

