No matter how famous she gets or how many blockbuster projects she's a part of, Zendaya says she's not taking things for granted, and she's still in awe of the wild and over-the-top world of Hollywood stardom.

The 22-year-old Euphoria star hit the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the actress dressed for the occasion, rocking a stunning, backless black-and-red sequined gown that really stole the spotlight.

Zendaya stopped to talk with ET's Keltie Knight, where she marveled at the lavish pomp and circumstance of the star-studded Hollywood premiere outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"It's pretty cool," Zendaya said, appreciating the magnitude of her surroundings. "I'll always have pinch me moments. You know, like right now, this is crazy.

"Especially remembering being super young and coming to different premieres and like barely getting onto the carpet," she added. "It's a cool thing."

Zendaya also dished on her Spider-Man-esque ensemble, which she said was directly inspired by Tom Holland's costume from the upcoming film.

"This was our homage to the Far From Home suit that he wears," Zendaya shared. "This is my own version."

In the film, Zendaya plays MJ, a friend to Holland's Peter Parker throughout his trials as the world-saving web-slinger. While the second installment in franchise -- under the auspices of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- hasn't yet hit screens, Zendaya said she's hoping to get a chance to continue playing the character.

"I think, right now, it's the beginning of this really adorable romance we're watching kind of bloom on camera," Zendaya shared.

Fans will get to see how Peter and MJ's relationship evolves when Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.

