Zendaya is reaching out to her fans to thank them for supporting her dark, groundbreaking HBO drama Euphoria.

Ahead of the show's season finale on Sunday, Zendaya took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with viewers who championed the show and allowed her to explore her talent, as well as her many co-stars and the show's creative crew.

"I have a lot to say, and I don’t know how to get it out, or even process these last 8 weeks but I’ll try," Zendaya wrote in the caption to a photo of herself in character as Rue Bennett. "I’m so grateful for this show. For the beautiful family I’ve gained from it, for the self discovery and purpose I’ve found in it, and the people that we’ve been able to connect with and speak to through it."

"We spent months, hard months, pouring ourselves into something we love, and it was an honor to have done so beside so many insanely talented, extraordinary people," she continued. "From my brilliant cast mates, H&MU, Costume Design, Cinematographers, ADs, Producers, the whole crew, each of you have inspired me and pushed me to be better everyday."

She also shared a message with the show's creator, Sam Levinson, for "trusting me with the most honest parts of yourself and bringing Rue into my life, for both of you, I’m forever grateful."

"Alright I could do this forever. But you get the idea, I’m thankful for a lot. And also for all of you out there for receiving our work with an open heart," she concluded. "Can’t wait to do it all again! With all this being said, the finale episode 8 tonight."

That fan support was on full display Sunday night, after the finale, when viewers took to Twitter to sing the show's praises and shower Zendaya with compliments.

The consensus among those on Twitter -- who managed to make Euphoria a trending topic -- is that the 22-year-old actress deserves some awards season love for this role.

Y’all @Zendaya needs to get a Emmy award for her performance as Rue in @euphoriaHBO#EuphoriaFinale — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) August 5, 2019

GIVE ZENDAYA ALL THE FUCKING AWARDS. THAT FINALE WOW JUST WOW #EuphoriaFinale#euphoria — dani. (@miasthermopolis) August 5, 2019

The season finale also featured a surprise for devoted fans of the actress in the form of an original song recorded for the show and performed during the episode.

Zendaya teamed up with Labrinth for the powerful, bombastic track "All for Us."

Fans were equally effusive in their praise for Zendaya's new song as well, complimenting her for singlehandedly improving the show's already impressive and celebrated soundtrack.

Me: this soundtrack couldn’t get any better

Euphoria: let’s throw zendaya in at the end

Me:#EuphoriaFinalepic.twitter.com/8zsYxYqaCC — Shelley Maxwell (@smaxmyax) August 5, 2019

me when zendaya started singing #EuphoriaFinalepic.twitter.com/Z2nG8PWdQm — alex ४ ϟ (@villaintae) August 5, 2019

When Zendaya came in with the VOCALS!! in All for Us #EuphoriaFinale#euphoriapic.twitter.com/YZCnx2VnvG — e |watch wynonna earp| Rexi nation (@chynikazdrea) August 5, 2019

ZENDAYA REALLY SAID LET ME MAKE EUPHORIAS SOUNDTRACK EVEN BETTER #EuphoriaFinalepic.twitter.com/3PnZkOKL5z — B (@ruephorichigh) August 5, 2019

zendaya singing in the finale was more than i could’ve possibly asked for. we really won with euphoria #EuphoriaFinalepic.twitter.com/IWB0aCW2Qe — b (@brainardrclark) August 5, 2019

Check out the video below for more on the celebrated HBO series, which recently got picked up for a second season.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio Loves 'Euphoria' -- And Zendaya is Geeked

Zendaya Says She's Having a 'Pinch Me' Moment at 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Premiere (Exclusive)

Bella Thorne Receives Support From Zendaya, Tyler Posey and More Following Nude Photo Scandal

Related Gallery