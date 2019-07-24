Leonardo DiCaprio Loves 'Euphoria' -- And Zendaya is Geeked

Zendaya was left speechless after Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he loves her new show, Euphoria.

During the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles, the Hollywood A-lister was asked what he's been watching lately and name dropped the HBO drama.

"I just saw Euphoria, that show is amazing," DiCaprio told Varietyduring the Quentin Tarantino-directed film's red carpet earlier this week.

Zendaya took notice of the publication's clip and retweeted it with a simple period. She also posted the clip of her Instagram Story, seemingly geeking out by the actor's comments. Euphoria was recently renewed for a second season.

At that same premiere, ET spoke with actress Sydney Sweeney, who co-stars with Zendaya in Euphoria and DiCaprio in OUATIH.

Sweeney explained how nervous she was to work alongside the Hollywood stars, including Brad Pitt. "You walk in the first day and you have this amazing, talented group of actors and filmmakers,” she recalled. “I’m just sitting there like, ‘Hey, I’m Syd.' What do you say, Mr. Pitt? From the first day, everyone was so welcoming and so nice. It just felt like another day at work."

Sweeney had also previously told ET at the Euphoria junket that she "had to pinch myself" when she worked alongside DiCaprio and Pitt. "It was one of those childhood dreams that came true and literally crossing off every single person on my bucket list all at once on the same exact day. That was the craziest experience ever."

Even more surreal was the fact that she celebrated her 21st birthday with the two. "I actually got to celebrate my 21st birthday on set which was really cool," she shared. "I got to work with Leo and Brad and I got my first bottle of champagne from them and it was a really neat experience."

