Kanye West is getting candid about the “magnetic attraction” which saw his heart become forever captured by the world’s biggest reality star, Kim Kardashian West.

In a new E! True Hollywood Story airing on Sunday, the couple opens up about the early days of their romance, with Kanye sweetly gushing about his “loving” and “courageous” wife of five years.

"Every time I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy," Kanye, 42, explains in a preview clip of the episode, which looks at 38-year-old Kim's life. “She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong."

The pair started dating in 2012, 10 years after they first met. “We just always kept connecting and coming into each other’s lives,” Kim explains. “And, then he invited me to Paris to his fashion show and that’s when it happened. That’s when we started our relationship.”

“Then I was like, ‘Sh*t. Why didn’t this happen sooner?’” she continues. “It was just right.”

While they're now married with four beautiful children, Kim shares one of the couple’s early relationship struggles in the preview clip, explaining how much Kanye was discouraged from associating himself with her.

"Everyone would tell him, 'You can't be with her. She's a reality star. She's gonna sink your career,'" Kim says. "And, he was just like, 'But I love her. I don't care.'"

See more on the couple below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Says Family May Move to Wyoming to Fulfill Kanye West's 'Dream'

Inside Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Experience in Detroit

Brad Pitt on Kanye West's Sunday Service: 'I Think He's Doing Something Really Special'

Related Gallery