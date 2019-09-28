Inside Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Experience in Detroit (Exclusive)

Kanye West gave fans a night to remember.

The rapper held his Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday night. An eyewitness -- who along with the rest of the attendees was forced to surrender their phones during the secretive affair -- tells ET the event started around 8:30 p.m. when Kanye, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and daughter, North West, appeared in a balcony booth. The "All of the Lights" rapper then introduced the three-part structure of the evening's experience.

First, Kanye revealed two film projects shot by Nick Knight, and prefaced them as "works in progress."

The first film shown was about his architecture projects, which lasted about 10 minutes and featured domes in Calabasas, California. According to the eyewitness, Kanye told the audience he was very proud of his architecture.

The second screening was an IMAX film about Sunday Service. The eyewitness tells ET, "The Sunday Service film showed several songs and focused on different viewpoints of the group. One was the group leader, one was on one of the singers and then there were some nature shots with the choir in the background."

Kim also posted snippets of the films on her Instagram Story on Friday night.

Jesus is King : A Kanye West Experience

First snippet of the film/documentary pic.twitter.com/lgF0aM6zSG — ctrl (@incntrol) September 28, 2019

After the screenings, the attendee says that Kanye moved down to the general admission area of the venue for the album listening portion of the experience, where he played Jesus is King.

Fans circled around him as they listened to the entire album from start to finish, with Kanye introducing each track. At one point, he told the venue to "turn the volume up."

Ok, here we go!



Kanye West playing Jesus Is King 🎼 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rcCnq96QPI — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 28, 2019

The eyewitness adds that the album was not entirely gospel, explaining that "there were many elements, but the album is still very much hip-hop with gospel influences mixed with The Life of Pablo." Hip-hop duo Clipse, composed of Pusha T and No Malice, and Kenny G are featured on Jesus Is King, among others, per the attendee.

Also in the audience was Detroit Pistons basketball player Derrick Rose.

Per Kim, who shared the news on her Instagram Story, her husband is expected to throw another listening session in Chicago on Saturday, then a New York City one on Sunday, the day the album will drop.

Instagram

Expect even more sneak peeks of Kanye's latest projects in the days to come.

Reporting by Cassie DiLaura.

