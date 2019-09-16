With his new film Ad Astra hitting theaters on Sept. 20th, Brad Pitt is already getting award buzz for his role in the fantasy drama film. However, the actor jokes that all awards shows should just “jam into one night."

It seems he would rather spend his Sundays at more spiritual events, like Kanye West’s Sunday service, where he was spotted over Labor Day Weekend.

Pitt talked to ET's Brooke Anderson about West’s weekend gatherings at a special screening of Ad Astra in Washington, D.C. on Monday, and he said it's a "really delightful" experience.

“I think he was doing something really special there,” the 55-year-old actor said. “It's a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful. It really is.”

West started holding the services, which feature a gospel choir and other musical performances, in January.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, recently weighed in on what she thinks makes the service so special and how it might have even impacted New York Fashion Week.

“It’s really interesting because friends emailed me like three fashion [week] shows that had choirs and gospel music and I think that's just so amazing,” Kardashian told ET at L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City last Thursday. “It started off as something that was really healing for him and it was really small and personal, and it grew and grew, and he really has been saved by Christ and it's like [he’s] born again, and dedicates his whole life to the church.”

“It's a musical ministry,” Kardashian added. “If pastor friends are in town, they'll come and say a few words. It's travelling to other churches. It's just become this amazing thing.”

While Pitt may have spent time at the service, don’t expect him to choose favorites from the famous reality TV clan.

“I will not pick favorites!” said the actor, who plays Roy (a man journeying across the solar system in search of his missing father) in Ad Astra.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner dished on having the screen heartthrob at the service during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"He was there. I think he's been a couple times, but that was the first time I was there that he was there," she said. "And I literally left early. I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and it was so good and he, like, gets better with age. So I was like, 'I gotta go.'"

