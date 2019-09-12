Kim Kardashian West is ready for her BH90210close up!

Earlier this week, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth revealed to ET that they wanted the makeup mogul to portray Donna's lawyer in the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, as she is studying to be a lawyer and has a close relationship with co-star La La Anthony.

Ahead of the release of the KKW X WINNIE collection, ET's Rachel Smith caught up with Kardashian and Winnie Harlow at L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Thursday, where she asked the mother-of-four if she'd be interested in making a guest appearance on the Fox show, if it got renewed for a second season.

"I'm there!" Kardashian replied. "I'm there, just because 90210, to me, was my childhood. I used to beg my dad for this 90210 sweatshirt. I wish I still had it."

"And my best friend, La La [Anthony], is Brian [Austin Green's] wife on the show," she added. "So I was watching the premiere with her. I totally would."

Meanwhile, launching Friday, Sept. 13 is Kardashian and Harlow's first makeup collaboration.

"I love to partner with people that are confident," Kardashian expressed before praising the 25-year-old model. "I felt like she is the ultimate modern, confident woman. She knew exactly what she wanted, palette-wise, color-wise. It made my job really easy."

As for Harlow, she said that it was "an honor" to work with Kardashian, whom she admires.

"I've been a huge fan of Kim for so long," Harlow gushed. "So not only to be friends now, but to actually get to work and create together, was insane to me, something that I could have never dreamt of."

For more on Kardashian, watch below.

