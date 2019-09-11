The totally unique and incredibly meta BH90210 concluded it's six-episode first season on Wednesday and diehard fans are desperately pining for a second season.

The show - which has yet to officially get picked up for another run - wrapped up in a drama-filled finale that saw things finally coming together for the show-within-a-show production, but with some serious and important caveats.

This new iteration of Beverly Hills, 90210, stars much of the original cast -- Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris -- playing fictionalized versions of themselves. In the context of BH90210, the OG cast has reunited to pitch and film a pilot for a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, which they want to sell to Fox.

The unusual and hilariously self-aware format of the series has allowed the cast to mock and call out the many behind-the-scenes feuds, dramas and scandals that have followed them for years, while still telling a soap opera-esque story.

The cast's journey to bring Beverly Hills, 90210, back to screens -- again, in the fictional universe of the show -- reached its apex in Wednesday's finale when Fox execs pick the show up (instead of a proposed reboot of The OC), but have some drastic changes in mind.

The execs reveal they want to entirely recast the pilot, they're going to shoot the whole thing in Canada to save money, and they're going to fire one of the seven OG castmembers who are producing the project for budgetary concerns. Which means one of the BH90210 won't be coming back.

And that's one reason why so many fans are demanding that the show does, in fact, come back. Because that's one mean tease to never fully pay off on, and Fox has not made it clear what is in store for the show's future.

More more we want more! This is awesome! I love to see more of the “as themselves” and as the characters both! The 90210 feel with the more mature look back and hope for a better tomorow! #90210reboot@FOXTVhttps://t.co/l05zChl1wA — RobinPickles (@RobinPickles) September 12, 2019

I have always been a huge fan on BH 90210 and have watched every episode of this new season! I LOVE IT! PLEASE let there be another season! Please! 💜 — Rachael (@Rachael68471114) September 12, 2019

Call me cheezy. I loved the #BH90210 reboot. Bring it back full time. #PopCulture #90210 pic.twitter.com/C0hnwrHCLZ — Kimberly Waterhouse (@connectornefl) September 12, 2019

Can’t believe it was the finale. I hope to see 10 more years of 90210 — Crystal Owens (@Crystal68268390) September 12, 2019

Great, now I have to go through 90210 withdrawal ... again. #BH90210pic.twitter.com/5eLwpV0u4N — Kat Brooks (@elgatobrooks) September 12, 2019

Today is the Season Finale of BH 90210 reboot. Really sad to see it come to an end, but feeling hopeful it will get a Season 2. When I first heard about it I thought the concept was ridiculous and that it would be a total flop. But I have been — Jamie (@AlexKarevfan) September 12, 2019

I loved the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot. I hope FOX picks it up for another season. It's a great show. — bdluna 😍😘 (@bdluna_de) September 12, 2019

We want more 90210 we also want all of you guys to return. Not some .... All😁 — Pamela Nix Greer (@greer_nix) September 12, 2019

Several days ago, before the finale kicked off, one fan made a Change.Org petition to save the show, explaining, "This show is fresh and not just your normal reboot. Its original!!!" The petition has earned several thousand signatures in a matter of days.

ET recently spoke with Garth and Spelling, who teased what a Season 2 could look like if Fox gives the green light.

"The first season was really about getting to that place of making the reboot," Spelling explained. "So the fans will get to see [in] the second season more of their beloved characters."

"We don’t know yet [if there will be a season 2]," Garth admitted. "That’s the exciting thing. We're going to keep it under wraps for as long as possible."

Check out the video below to hear more.

