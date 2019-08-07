Luke Perry's presence was definitely missed in BH90210.

The new Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion show premiered Wednesday night on Fox and the series -- which blurs the lines between fiction and fantasy with a ultra-meta twist -- addressed Perry's absence more than once throughout the one-hour episode.

Perry, who played heartthrob Dylan McKay from 1990 to 2000 on the original series, passed away on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52 years old.

Prior to his death, Perry's 90210 co-stars said the actor expressed that he was very much interested in appearing in the highly-anticipated reboot, even though his role on Riverdale prohibited him from participating in the project full-time.

So how did the cast of BH90210 pay tribute to the former West Beverly High alumnus? Here are the three scenes that tugged on our Luke-loving heartstrings...

1. The Gang's (Almost) All Here:

When we first pick up with BH90210, the gang is gearing up for a special Beverly Hills, 90210 30-year reunion panel in Las Vegas, NV. After setting up what each actor has been up to in this heightened reality-type world, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris all meet up together in the lobby of their hotel.

"Well, this is weird," Priestley says to the group. "Oh, come on -- we're all thinking it."

"I like that the anniversary brought us together," Carteris sweetly replies. "I can't believe that we are all here."

"I wish that were true," Priestley responds as a somber tune begins to play in the background.

"Well, it's still great to see all you guys," Ziering adds as the long-time friends all begin to embrace each other with heartwarming reunion hugs.

2. Cheers to Luke:

Later in the episode and after their reunion panel, the 90210 gang is bonding, boozing, and sharing a few laughs together while flying on a private jet from Las Vegas to back home in Los Angeles. Spelling, who managed to steal Donna's iconic red prom dress from a glass display in the hotel, is happily wearing the dress and drunkenly explaining to her former co-stars that her act of grand-theft wardrobe is a win for all of them.

"I forgot how much I love all of us together! That was fun, wasn't it?" Spelling exclaims on the plan while gleefully holding a bottle of champagne. "And I got our dress back!"

"Umm, that's not our dress," Garth quickly counters to her best friend.

"Yeah it is. This dress belongs to all of us because this symbolizes everything that we created together. You and you and you and you and you," Spelling says while pointing at all of her co-stars. "And me, and Shannen, and Luke."

"We're not all going to be here forever," Spelling continues, "But we made something that will be."

Priestley then raises his glass and says simply, yet sweetly: "To Luke."

3. "Welcome to Paradise, Man"

In the final scene of the premiere episode, Garth and Spelling are having a BFF cuddle on the couch while an old episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 plays on the TV screen. All of the sudden, Spelling has an idea: "Oh my god, it's right in front of us," she exclaims while gesturing to the show. "90210. This is the time to do a reboot!"

"No," Garth quickly counters. "Have you lost your mind?"

"Maybe," Spelling shares with a laugh. "Maybe going back is just what we all need to move forward."

As the camera pans to the TV screen in Spelling's living room, fans are treated to a classic 90210 beachside moment.

Perry is seen driving Dylan's iconic Porsche and he leans over to Priestley as Brandon Walsh says, "Welcome to paradise, man. Welcome to your dream come true." The screen then lingers on Perry's face and the first episode of BH90210 comes to a close.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

