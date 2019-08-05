In the upcoming BH90210, the cast of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 are reuniting for a mockumentary meta-dramedy in which they will play fictionalized versions of themselves as they attempt to reboot their beloved '90s teen drama.

While the premise may be a bit confusing at first, the self-referential and uniquely self-aware format is going to give the cast a chance to poke fun at themselves and some of their past controversies and feuds.

ET's Nischelle Turner recently spoke with stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth at the highly anticipated Peach Pit promotional pop-up cafe in Los Angeles, and they revealed that one of the famous on-set dramas that will be addressed is Spelling and Garth's infamous feud with Shannen Doherty.

"You know, you have to embrace everything, even the bad things," said Garth. "So, I think we were all on board to look at people's perceptions of us and flip it and take the power back."

According to Spelling, while there was some bad blood, a lot of the drama was perpetuated by media coverage looking for headlines. With BH90210, they're going to lean into those false perceptions for the sake of exploring their fictionalize selves.

"Well, everything [the tabloids] write, we're just like, 'OK, let's make it a part of the story line.' This is what people think of us, so let's kind of go full force into that," Spelling shared.

Garth and Spelling famously butted heads with Doherty during their time on the show, and Garth has, in the past, been very open about her clashes with Doherty when they were younger.

The actress got candid in 2014 in her memoir, Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde, about why she feuded with Doherty, sharing, "We were locked in this sound stage for 14-16 hours every day. There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other's eyes out."

Garth, Doherty and Spelling have all grown, matured and reconciled since their days on the set of the original show, and will all be appearing onscreen together for the upcoming meta-reboot.

Be sure to watch Entertainment Tonight this Wednesday, Aug. 7, for an entire episode devoted to Beverly Hills, 90210! Get ready for exclusive interviews with the stars, a behind-the-scenes look at BH90210 and plenty of secrets and surprises! Check here for local listings.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on Fox.

